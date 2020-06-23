App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Infra will be debt-free in FY21: Anil Ambani

In 2018, the company sold its Mumbai energy business to Adani Transmission for nearly Rs 18,800 crore, which reduced its debt to nearly Rs 7,500 crore.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said the company will be completely debt-free this financial year. RInfra, which is sitting on a debt of over Rs 6,000 crore, has been working towards monetising its assets to reduce debt.

Addressing the company's 91st annual shareholders meeting through an online platform, Ambani said, "RInfra will be a debt-free company this year."

In 2018, the company sold its Mumbai energy business to Adani Transmission for nearly Rs 18,800 crore, which reduced its debt to nearly Rs 7,500 crore.

Close

In January this year, the company said it had received an in-principle approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for sale of its Delhi-Agra toll road to Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore.  According to the company, the deal is on track.

related news

Ambani further said RInfra has around Rs 60,000 crore of receivables stuck in regulatory and arbitration matters which are pending for 5-10 years.

He further said the company has assets of over Rs 65,000 crore and a networth of over Rs 11,000 crore.

On the COVID-19 related update, Ambani said, "the engineering and construction projects are fully operational with 5,000 people working on sites. All the road toll collection is already at 75 per cent of pre-COVID-19 period and will achieve 100 per cent in the next few weeks."

The country was under lockdown for the past two months to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambani further said the defence joint ventures with Dassault and Thales are fully operational at Mihan. He also noted that the BSES distribution companies in Delhi operated through the pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Reliance Infrastructure

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.