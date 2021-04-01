Reliance Infra sells Reliance Centre in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore

Reliance Infrastructure has sold its Reliance Centre at Santacruz in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. [Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi]

The proceeds from the transaction will be used only to repay the debt of Yes Bank, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)