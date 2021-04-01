English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Infra sells Reliance Centre in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore

The proceeds from the sale of the Reliance Centre in Santacruz, Mumbai will be used only to repay the debt of Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure has sold its Reliance Centre at Santacruz in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. [Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi]

Reliance Infrastructure has sold its Reliance Centre at Santacruz in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. [Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi]

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure has sold its Reliance Centre at Santacruz in Mumbai to Yes Bank for Rs 1,200 crore.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used only to repay the debt of Yes Bank, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Yes Bank
first published: Apr 1, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.