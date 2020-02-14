App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Infra net profit up 18% to Rs 346cr in December quarter

The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 4,888.79 crore, as against Rs 4,772.46 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday reported a 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 345.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter was almost stagnant at Rs 4,527.37 crore as against Rs 4,534.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 4,888.79 crore, as against Rs 4,772.46 crore a year ago.

Close

About the operational highlights for the October-December 2019 quarter, the company in a statement said it has added over 55,000 new households in Delhi discoms with the number of total households reaching 43.5 lakh.

related news

The statement said its "Q3 FY20 (third quarter of 2019-20) revenue of Rs 303 crore was from road projects, Mumbai Metro One project recorded a revenue of Rs 91 crore."

The statement said it has a "strong E&C (engineering and construction) order book of Rs 28,000 crore as on December 31, 2019" and the company "won arbitration award worth Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation for 2x600 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project in West Bengal".

It said its sale of Delhi-Agra toll road for an enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd is on track for closure.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Infrastructure #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.