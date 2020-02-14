Reliance Infra net profit up 18% to Rs 346cr in December quarter

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday reported a 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 345.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter was almost stagnant at Rs 4,527.37 crore as against Rs 4,534.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 4,888.79 crore, as against Rs 4,772.46 crore a year ago.

About the operational highlights for the October-December 2019 quarter, the company in a statement said it has added over 55,000 new households in Delhi discoms with the number of total households reaching 43.5 lakh.

The statement said its "Q3 FY20 (third quarter of 2019-20) revenue of Rs 303 crore was from road projects, Mumbai Metro One project recorded a revenue of Rs 91 crore."

The statement said it has a "strong E&C (engineering and construction) order book of Rs 28,000 crore as on December 31, 2019" and the company "won arbitration award worth Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation for 2x600 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project in West Bengal".

It said its sale of Delhi-Agra toll road for an enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd is on track for closure.