Reliance Industries tops ‘2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India' list of 500 most valuable companies

The total value of the top 10 companies included in the list grew 47 percent to Rs 72.7 lakh crore (US$970bn), equivalent to 37 percent of India’s GDP.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (File image)

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has topped the list of 500 most valuable companies in the country, that was released by Hurun India in coordination with Burgundy Private and Axis Bank's Private Banking Business on December 9.

While RIL with a value of Rs 16,65,381 crore has been ranked first in the 'Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' list, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank, with a value of 13.09 lakh crore and 9.05 lakh crore, respectively, have been placed at the second and third spots.

Infosys has been ranked fourth, ICICI Bank fifth, Housing Development Finance Corporation sixth and Bajaj Finance has been placed at the seventh position.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was ranked eighth, followed by Bharti Airtel ninth and Wipro tenth.
RankCompanyValue (INR Cr)Change (%)HeadquartersCEO/MD
1Reliance Industries16,65,38128%MumbaiMukesh Ambani
2Tata Consultancy Services13,09,48831%MumbaiRajesh Gopinathan
3HDFC Bank9,05,63939%MumbaiSashidhar Jagdishan
4Infosys7,51,69966%BengaluruSalil Parekh
5ICICI Bank5,37,73399%MumbaiSandeep Bakhshi
6Housing Development Finance Corporation5,01,17145%MumbaiKeki M Mistry
7Bajaj Finance4,31,305116%PuneSanjiv Bajaj
8Kotak Mahindra Bank4,17,37336%MumbaiUday Kotak
9Bharti Airtel3,85,73363%New DelhiGopal Vittal
10Wipro3,67,70589%BengaluruThierry Delaporte

Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500

The total value of these top 10 companies grew 47 percent to Rs 72.7 lakh crore (US$970bn), equivalent to 37 percent of India’s GDP and 32 percent of the total value of the '2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' list, an official release noted. Six out of the top 10 companies are headquartered in Mumbai.

"India’s most valuable companies keep getting more valuable, with the total value of the 10 most valuable companies rising five times in the last decade," Hurun India MD and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

The companies included in the list of 500 most valuable firms are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was October 30, 2021.

This list refers to companies headquartered in India only; state-owned companies and subsidiaries of foreign companies are not included.

To make it to the list, companies were required to have a minimum value of Rs 5,600 crore, equivalent to US$ 750 million, the press release noted.

On an average, companies from this list were founded in 1982 and are worth a total of Rs 228 lakh crore (US$3tn), up by 68 percent year-on-year.

"Surprisingly, there has been no slowdown in a year dominated by COVID-19. Both the BSE SENSEX and NIFTY 50 rose by more than 50 percent YoY, whilst the S&P BSE 500 was up 69 percent over the same period last year," the press release said.

"The total value of the '2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' companies is close to Rs 228 lakh crore (US$3tn), which is higher than India’s GDP for FY21," Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said, adding, "What is most heartening is that nearly 10 percent of these companies are younger than 10 years, representing India’s vibrant tech ecosystem."

Disclaimer: “Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.”
Tags: #Axis Bank #Burgundy Private #Hurun India #Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:29 pm

