App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries to shut crude unit at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance owns and operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat - a 33 million tonne a year DTA refinery that caters to local fuel demand and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-export unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries June 10 said it will shut down a crude distillation unit at its old refinery at Jamnagar for maintenance and inspection for up to four weeks from June 20.

Reliance owns and operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat - a 33 million tonne a year DTA refinery that caters to local fuel demand and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-export unit.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it "is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units and coker units of its DTA refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting from June 20, 2019."

Close

RIL said other crude distillation and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally during the period.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Industries

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.