Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000cr via NCDs

The company in a regulatory filing said the company board of directors approved "the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 25,000 crore in tranches from time to time, on a private placement basis."
Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations.
The company did not give the purpose of the fundraising.
Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Apr 2, 2020 07:10 pm