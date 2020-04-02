Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000cr via NCDs

App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations.

The company in a regulatory filing said the company board of directors approved "the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 25,000 crore in tranches from time to time, on a private placement basis."

The company did not give the purpose of the fundraising.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries

