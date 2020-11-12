Reliance Industries to invest $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will invest up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures IILP, the company said in a regulatory filing on November 12.

Breakthrough Energy is newly incorporated under Delaware state laws. The capital contribution will be for a limited partnership with the US-based firm and will be done in tranches over the next 8-10 years.

"The capital contribution commitment of US$ 50 million constitutes 5.75% of the size of the fund contemplated at present. The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years," RIL said in the statement.

According to the agreement, Breakthrough Energy will invest the funds raised from the investors to support innovation in clean energy solutions. It expects to provide good returns to the investors, the statement added.

Though the deal between Reliance and BEV has been made, the transaction is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Reliance has further informed that the investment does not fall within related-party transactions and none of RIL’s promoters, or promoter group or group companies have any interest in the transaction.

In December 2016, Mukesh Ambani had joined hands with Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma and Bill Gates to set up BEV. The deal of $1 billion was signed to fight climate change through innovations in clean energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.