Reliance Industries to host its AGM today on metaverse platform

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is all set to host its annual general meeting (AGM) today on a metaverse-based platform for the first time.

The interactive virtual room lets the viewers navigate through the meeting room leading to different doors for each of RIL group companies, including Jio, Reliance Foundation and Reliance Retail. These doors then let into virtual conference rooms, showcasing highlights of the businesses in slides and graphics.

Reliance Jio is working to build and strengthen its offerings in the new technology space.

In February, Reliance Jio announced its foray into metaverse technologies with its investment into the US-based deep tech start-up Two Platforms, where it acquired 25 percent stake for $15 million.

The move will help Jio fast-track on its adoption of new technologies and build disruptive solutions around AI, metaverse, and mixed realities.