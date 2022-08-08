Reliance Industries to hold annual general meeting on August 29

"The company has fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM," Reliance said in the statement.

The company has also fixed August 19 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22. "The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," it said.

The announcement of the annual meets came days after Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) moved up 51 places to secure the 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 ranking for 2022 of the top 500 firms.

RIL closed the 2021-22 fiscal year with over Rs 7.9 lakh crore of consolidated revenue.

Last week, lenders to debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd granted the fifth extension of deadline for submission of resolution plans. This came after bidders sought more time to complete the due diligence process. The new deadline is August 28, while the earlier date was August 10, news agency PTI reported.

Besides, Reliance Brands Ltd signed a strategic deal with the global luxury brand Balenciaga, to bring the best of global couture to the Indian market. With this long-term franchise agreement, RBL will be Balenciaga’s sole India partner to launch the brand in the country and this partnership will be RBL’s second with the parent group Kering, which houses Balenciaga.