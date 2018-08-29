App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries to expand operations in Uttarakhand

Discussing the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a roadshow in Mumbai, Ambani said he was keen to provide internet connectivity in state schools and health centres besides expressing his willingness to offer support in creating storage facility for organic products.

PTI
 
 
Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh  Ambani today expressed keenness to invest in telecom, organic farming and hospitality sectors in Uttarakhand, an official release said.

Discussing the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a roadshow in Mumbai, Ambani said he was keen to provide internet connectivity in state schools and health centres besides expressing his willingness to offer support in creating storage facility for organic products.

The operations of the Reliance Foundation will be expanded in the state, an official release quoting Ambani here said.

There is great potential for organic vegetables and herbal products in Uttarakhand and we are willing to offer support in developing a back end chain for this, he said.

On the request of the Chief Minister he spoke of extending support in the development of Badrinath on the lines of Kedarnath.

Ambani also expressed his desire to invest in the field of tourism and hospitality, the release said.

Rawat is holding roadshows in different cities to invite business leaders to a large-scale investors' summit to be held in Dehradun on October 7-8.    He has already held roadshows in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai to meet business leaders in those cities in the run up to the event which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Industries #Uttarakhand

