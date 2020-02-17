Reliance Industries seeks five LNG cargoes for April-June supply

The deadline for offers is February 17, one source said.
India's Reliance Industries is seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between April and June, two industry sources said on Monday.
The deadline for offers is February 17, one source said.
Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 17, 2020 08:00 pm