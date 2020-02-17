App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance Industries seeks five LNG cargoes for April-June supply

The deadline for offers is February 17, one source said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's Reliance Industries is seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between April and June, two industry sources said on Monday.

The deadline for offers is February 17, one source said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Industries

