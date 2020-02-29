App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries picks up 37.7% stake in Alok Industries

Reliance had jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd bid for acquiring Alok Industries that was auctioned under the insolvency and bankruptcy law by lenders to recover their unpaid loans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries on February 29 said it has acquired 37.7 percent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore. Reliance had jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd bid for acquiring Alok Industries that was auctioned under the insolvency and bankruptcy law by lenders to recover their unpaid loans.

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last year approved the joint bid.

"Please note that in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan, ALOK has today allotted 83.33 crore equity shares of Re 1 each at a premium of Rs 2 per equity share for cash at total consideration of Rs 250 crore to RIL," Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Pursuant to this acquisition, RIL will hold 37.7 percent equity share capital of Alok Industries, it added.

related news

Also, in accordance with the approved resolution plan, Alok Industries has allotted 250 crore 9 percent Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Re 1 each for cash at par, for a total consideration of Rs 250 crore to RIL.

In March 2019, the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT had approved the sole RIL-JM Financial ARC bid for Alok for Rs 5,050 crore.

RIL had planned to raise about Rs 4,550 crore through bank loans while infusing Rs 500 crore equity in the company.

Alok Industries, incorporated on March 12, 1986, is an integrated textile manufacturer headquartered in Mumbai with interests in the polyester and cotton segments.

It has a product suite comprising of cotton yarn, apparel fabrics, bed linen, terry towels, embroidery, garments and polyester yarn. The company has representative offices for sales promotion in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It posted a profit of Rs 2,283.82 crore on a turnover of Rs 3,128.76 crore in 2018-19.

"Approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench and Competition Commission of India have been received," the filing said.

SBI, the lead bank, had initiated insolvency proceedings against Alok Industries in June 2017. It was among the 12 accounts with outstanding loans greater than Rs 5,000 crore that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to refer to the NCLT process.

Alok Industries owed lenders a total of Rs 30,000 crore.

(Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Alok Industries #Business #India #Reliance Industries

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.