Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries opens research centre in Estonia to study digital society

The centre comes after Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became an e-resident of Estonia, along with other Indians including Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries has set up a research centre in Estonia to understand the digital society in the Baltic nation.

The centre comes after Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became an e-resident of Estonia, along with other Indians including Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Reliance Industries has set up a research centre for Jio in Estonia. The research centre aims at understanding the digital Estonian society and the benefit it can offer to India and Indians," an official statement from Estonia's e-residency programme said Wednesday.

The centre is headed by Taavi Kotka, the former chief information officer of Estonia and also one of the founders of e-residency programme, it added.

related news

It can be noted that Estonia is one of the most digitally connected societies in the world, wherein almost the entire citizen-government interface takes place in the virtual world, including aspects like insurance renewals, and buying drugs for personal use, among others.

The Estonians, who number just about 1.32 million, have a single identity that's used to avail of services across the board. Experts say Aadhaar can technically help replicate the same success here.

The statement said Ambani has always been appreciative of the advancements made by Estonia in the e-governance space.

It can be noted that recently, Ambani made a strong pitch for data localisation as well after announcing RIL's plans to enter e-commerce through a hybrid model which will use merchants on the ground.

Estonia is the first country in the world to offer e- residency, through which foreign nationals establish a virtual identity that can offers trade and business access across the European Union, of which Estonia is a part.

The North European nation has so far enrolled over 2,174 Indians as e-residents who have created 286 companies, the statement said, adding these include freelancers and location-independent entrepreneurs as well.

"Our goal in 2019 will be able to attract around 300 new companies from India," e-residency's head of public relations Arnaud Castaignet said in the statement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Business #Current Affairs #Estonia #India #Mukesh Ambani #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Reliance Industries #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.