Reliance Industries monitoring OPEC+ supply cut impact on price, demand: CFO

The recent oil production cut announced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, might impact demand if prices remain high, V Srikanth, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Industries Ltd said on April 21 after the conglomerate announced its financial results.

On April 3, OPEC+, announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), in addition to the earlier cuts, from May till the end of 2023. In October 2022, OPEC had agreed to cut production by 2 million bpd.

Crude oil prices have been on an upward trajectory since the OPEC announcement. US benchmark Brent crude, which had slumped to $72 per barrel, is now trading around $85 per barrel.

“The challenges that we have to look out for is that if there are oil production cuts and prices go up whether it has an impact on demand. One would also look out for any increase in product exports from China,” Srikanth said.

Shubhangi Mathur