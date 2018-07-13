App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries' market cap breaches Rs 7 lakh crore mark

The market valuation of  today surged past Rs 7 lakh crore mark in the morning trade, making it the second company after TCS to achieve this milestone. RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) rose to Rs 7,01,404 crore (over $102 billion) during the early trade on BSE. The m-cap has been calculated at the stock's 52-week high price of Rs 1,107.25.

Shares of the company rose by 2.31 per cent to Rs 1,107.25 on BSE on July 13.

Reliance Industries on July 12 crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark for the first time in the last 10 years.

Earlier, Reliance Industries had breached this mark in intra-day trade on October 18, 2007. The US dollar was quoted at Rs 39.59 at that time.

The market valuation of RIL had crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark in November last year.

The company announced aggressive business plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) held last week. The stock has been on an uptrend ever since and has gained nearly 14 per cent since July 5.

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had in May surged past Rs 7 lakh crore.

TCS is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 7,60,355.03 crore followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,69,268.91 crore), HUL (Rs 3,75,455.73 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,33,506.50 crore) in the top five order.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 12:27 pm

#Business #HDFC Bank #Hindustan Unilever #ITC #Reliance Industries #TCS

