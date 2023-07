July 21, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST



Brokerage firm JP Morgan predicts that Reliance Jio will maintain its pattern of quarterly net subscriber additions and experience a slightly higher average revenue per user in Q1. Reliance Retail is expected to achieve a yearly revenue growth of 25 percent. This growth will be driven by the expansion of stores and the acquisition of floor space, particularly in the grocery segment. JP Morgan also foresees that Reliance Retail's revenue growth will surpass that of its competitors in the industry.