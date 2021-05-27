Reliance Industries launches India’s largest private COVID vaccination drive; to give free jabs to over 1.3 million employees, their families

Over 3.30 lakh employees and family members have already got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and the company is targeting vaccination of all eligible parties – at least with the first shot – by June 15. (Representative Image: AP)
Reliance Industries (RIL) has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate more than 1.3 million of its employees, associates and partners, free of cost, across 880 cities in India, in what will be the largest corporate vaccination drive in the country.
Beneficiaries of this massive vaccination drive include RIL’s employees, associates’ employees, partner corporations’ employees (e.g. BP, Google, etc.) and even retired employees and their family members, the company said in a statement on May 27.
The vaccination drive will “substantially reduce the pressure on public health systems and help India counter the pandemic challenges more effectively,” the statement added.
Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here
Over 3.30 lakh employees and family members have already got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and the company is targeting vaccination of all eligible parties – at least with the first shot – by June 15.
Further, the definition of family has been expanded to include spouse, children, parents, siblings, grandparents and parents-in-law. Employees will also include store-level staff at nearly 13,000 Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio stores.
Details of the vaccination programme:
>> All eligible employees and their family members are required to be registered on the Centre’s CoWIN platform.
>> Once registered on CoWIN slots for vaccination can be booked at the nearest location on Jio Healthclub, RIL’s online healthcare platform.
>> The programme is being undertaken as part of the government’s workplace vaccination policy and will be delivered at RIL’s Occupational Health Centers (OHC), Reliance Hospitals and partner hospitals (Max, Manipal, Apollo, etc.) in more than 800 cities.
>> Besides free vaccination, employees and family members who have already gotten their jabs will be eligible for full reimbursement of vaccine expenses.
>> RIL has purchased Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) for its employees.
>> Vaccination has already begun at Mumbai and its manufacturing locations and will start in the other major cities and state capitals by next week, followed by cities where RIL and partners employees are based.
For full coverage on the coronavrius pandemic click hereDisclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.