English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reliance Industries delays 21-day crude unit shutdown to September: Report

    The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.

    Reuters
    February 17, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.


    The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.


    The maintenance turnaround now has been delayed to September, sources said.


    Trade sources said that shutdown has been deferred to take advantage of robust cracks for the refined fuels.


    Asia's complex refining margins are averaging at $7.37 so far in February, the highest since March 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

    Close

    Related stories


    Reliance's Jamnagar complex comprises two complex refineries with combined capacity to process about 1.4 million bpd.


    Reliance did not respond to an email seeking comment.

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Reliance Industries
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 02:58 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.