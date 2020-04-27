App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries' board to consider rights issue at April 30 meeting

The board is scheduled to meet on April 30, where it will also recommend a dividend on equity shares of the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL), in an exchange filing on April 27, said it will consider a rights issue to existing shareholders at its board meeting later this week.

The company's board will "consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required."

The board is scheduled to meet on April 30 and will also "consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31." It will also recommend dividend on equity shares of the company.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Reliance Industries Limited

