Reliance Industries backs Saudi Aramco chairman as independent director

The California State Teachers’ Retirement Fund, a shareholder of the Indian conglomerate, had last week decided to vote against the move based on U.S. proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis’ recommendation, BloombergQuint had reported.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Wednesday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan met all regulatory criteria for his appointment as an independent director, pending a shareholder approval on the decision.

The California State Teachers' Retirement Fund, a shareholder of the Indian conglomerate, had last week decided to vote against the move based on U.S. proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis' recommendation, BloombergQuint had reported.

The voting to confirm Al-Rumayyan’s appointment for a period of three years will end on Octber on 19.

(With Reuters inputs)

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Reliance Industries #Saudi Aramco #Yasir Al-Rumayyan
first published: Sep 29, 2021 02:25 pm

