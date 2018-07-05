Reliance Industries AGM: Smart home products unveiled, focusing on security

Among the many highlights at the Reliance Industries 41st AGM, the announcement of a slate of Jio Smart Home accessories also grabbed eyeballs.

The appliances include audio dongle, video dongles, WiFi extenders, smart plugs, a range of smart cameras, various sensors, video doorbells and more essentially smart speakers.

Smart cameras can provide users with 24x7 security monitoring and surveillance even when they are not at home and the sensors will provide regular updates and alerts on users’ smartphones.

President of RIL Kiran Thomas said that every aspect of your home will be able to be controlled and operated using your phone. Users will only have to download the MyJio app to be able to control their lighting, temperature, gas, water and even alarms.

Other smart appliances introduced were the JioGigaRouter and JioGigaTV set-top box which will give users access to JioTV, JioCinema, media share, TV calls, and other features.

Isha Ambani assured interested customers that these Smart Homes will be set up in no time. “Our engineers can come and set up all appliances and Smart Home capabilities in as short as one hour,” she said.

Other products that were unveiled at the AGM were the JioPhone 2, the successor to last year’s JioPhone, and the JioGigaFibre, an advanced fibre-based broadband service much awaited by customers and investors.