App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries AGM: Smart home products unveiled, focusing on security

Smart cameras can provide users with 24x7 security monitoring and the sensors will provide regular updates and alerts on users’ smartphones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Among the many highlights at the Reliance Industries 41st AGM, the announcement of a slate of Jio Smart Home accessories also grabbed eyeballs.

The appliances include audio dongle, video dongles, WiFi extenders, smart plugs, a range of smart cameras, various sensors, video doorbells and more essentially smart speakers.

Smart cameras can provide users with 24x7 security monitoring and surveillance even when they are not at home and the sensors will provide regular updates and alerts on users’ smartphones.

President of RIL Kiran Thomas said that every aspect of your home will be able to be controlled and operated using your phone. Users will only have to download the MyJio app to be able to control their lighting, temperature, gas, water and even alarms.

Other smart appliances introduced were the JioGigaRouter and JioGigaTV set-top box which will give users access to JioTV, JioCinema, media share, TV calls, and other features.

Isha Ambani assured interested customers that these Smart Homes will be set up in no time. “Our engineers can come and set up all appliances and Smart Home capabilities in as short as one hour,” she said.

Other products that were unveiled at the AGM were the JioPhone 2, the successor to last year’s JioPhone, and the JioGigaFibre, an advanced fibre-based broadband service much awaited by customers and investors.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Business #India #Jio #RIL AGM #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.