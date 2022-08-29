Reliance Industries AGM 2022 LIVE | Akash, Isha, Anant 'confidently taking over the reins', says Mukesh Ambani

The 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market-capitalisation, has commenced. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will deliver the keynote address.

The event is being keenly tracked by investors and analysts, who are expecting major announcements similar to the previous years. In the AGM held in 2021, the conglomerate's entry into green energy was announced, while in 2020, the induction of Google as a minority investor was declared at the meeting.

The event will be live streamed across various platforms.

The event is being held through video-conferencing for a third year in a row.

The board of directors and shareholders will vote on 11 resolutions. Six of them are special resolutions, including the appointment of Hital Meswani as a whole-time director, and the insertion of clauses in its articles of association with respect to its new energy business.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.