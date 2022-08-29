Reliance Industries AGM 2022 LIVE | Akash, Isha, Anant 'confidently taking over the reins', says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2022 LIVE | "Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively", and "Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal", Mukesh Ambani said.
The 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market-capitalisation, has commenced. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will deliver the keynote address.
The event is being keenly tracked by investors and analysts, who are expecting major announcements similar to the previous years. In the AGM held in 2021, the conglomerate's entry into green energy was announced, while in 2020, the induction of Google as a minority investor was declared at the meeting.
The event will be live streamed across various platforms.
JIOMEET
Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting
Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of the event.
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE
Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022
Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022
YOUTUBE
Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
KOO
@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7
The event is being held through video-conferencing for a third year in a row.
The board of directors and shareholders will vote on 11 resolutions. Six of them are special resolutions, including the appointment of Hital Meswani as a whole-time director, and the insertion of clauses in its articles of association with respect to its new energy business.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
Mukesh Ambani, in his concluding remarks, said, "I have always believed that the interests of an institution must always override those of any individual or family."
"Keeping this in mind, we will create a robust architecture for tomorrow's Reliance to ensure that it remains a united, well-integrated and secure institution even as we develop our existing businesses and add new growth engines," he further noted.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani said.
"All three have fully inherited our Founder's Mindset. They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors," the RIL chairman added.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"With the completion of 75 years of freedom, our country will begin its march into the future with bolder and more confident steps. New India is poised to become one of the Top-3 economies in the world, with a size that can be four or five times bigger in the next few decades. It's not a question of if, but when," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |Reliance Foundation, the charitable arm of RIL, is working on a 10-year blueprint, Isha Ambani said.
"We are working on a 10-year blueprint that will make our Foundation bigger and more impactful. I will share the plans with you in the coming year. I would once again like to thank my mother for her dedication and energising leadership to the entire team at Reliance Foundation," she said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
Reliance Foundation recently partnered with the Indian Olympic Association to support our athletes at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and National Games, Isha Ambani said."It is very exciting that through this partnership, we will be hosting the first-ever India House at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics," she added.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
"Jio Institute has commenced academic sessions this year. We welcomed the first batch of 120 students last month for post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Digital Marketing," Isha Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"We aim to start production of battery packs by 2023 and scale up to a fully integrated 5 GWh annual cell to pack manufacturing facility by 2024, and further scale up to 50 GWh annual capacity by 2027," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"RIL’s new energy business will help India become a net exporter of energy. It will also strengthen indigenous R&D base and make India a reservoir of intellectual property. Most importantly, it aims to make India a world leader in new energy manufacturing and a credible alternative to China," Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
In addition to solar energy, we are also actively progressing on bio-energy, offshore wind and other non-conventional forms of renewable energy, and will continue to expand our manufacturing ecosystem, the RIL chairman added.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "Today, I would like to announce our new giga factory for power electronics. One of the key components linking the entire value chain of green energy is affordable and reliable power electronics," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"For our O2C business, this was yet another year of superlative performance. It crossed Rs 5 lakh crore in annual revenues. The EBITDA crossed Rs 50,000 crore. We are committed to maximize Oil to Chemicals integration and convert our advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | "With 19 million standard cubic meters per day of production in ultra-deepwater fields, KG-D6 is contributing 20% of India's domestic gas production. With the commissioning of the MJ Field by end-2022, KG-D6 will increase its contribution to nearly 30% of India's gas production. This will help meet India's growing demand indigenously, leading to import savings of nearly $9 billion/annum," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs," Isha Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | "
We opened over 2,500 stores in the year to take our store count to over 15,000, spanning an operational area of 42 million sq-ft. We built an extensive supply chain network with modular design and best-in-class automation...We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000," Isha Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
Isha Ambani, the director of Reliance Retail, said the company had last year served "over 200 million registered customers", which isequivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, at Reliance Retail's physical stores and digital platforms. "We welcomed 520 million walk-ins to our stores, a growth of 18% YoY, and 4.5 billion visits to our digital platforms, up 2.3x YoY," she added.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"Let me congratulate the entire leadership team of Reliance Retail on achieving a record of Rs 2 lakh crore turnover and an EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore. Today, Reliance Retail is among the Top-10 Retailers in Asia," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"Our media business achieved its highest growth last year on the back of strong engagement, resulting in record subscriptions and advertising revenues. Our national channels, CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and News18 India are consistently ranked Number 1," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
"The 5G spectrum auctions are behind us, and Jio is well positioned to drive digital transformation across all aspects of life in India with the acquisition of an excellent combination of rights in 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz spectrum,"Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said at the RIL AGM.
"Jio's plans for reaching 1,000 cities is ambitious, but I am confident in its ability to execute. During the paradigm-shifting 4G rollout in 2016, our partnership delivered innovation at scale, including advanced LTE data services for devices used by consumers and micro-enterprises across India," Amon added.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
"We are privileged to have world’s leading tech companiesas partners in our ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration," Mukesh Ambani said, as he mentionedMeta, Google,Microsoft,Ericsson,Nokia, Samsung andCisco. "Today, I announce exciting partnership withQualcomm,"he added.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
Mukesh Ambani, who resumed his address after Akash Ambani's presentation of Jio 5G, noted that the company is "working with Google to develop ultra affordable smart phones" for theIndian market.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"With 5G being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year,"Akash Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
Using JioAirFiber, customers can opt to use a virtual PC - Jio Cloud PC. No upfront investments, no upgrades. A super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business,"said Kiran Thomas, President, RIL.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
An even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G, said Akash Ambani,is the "ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband". "Through Jio 5G, we can create the digital infrastructure for delivering high-quality educational content to every student in every classroom across our nation," he added.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
"True 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country,"Akash Ambanisaid.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Jio, has begun his address at the AGM. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
"We have indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native, software deined, digitally managed, with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. This is fully developed in-house by our 2,000-plus young Jio engineers, working tirelessly for the past 3 years. We have already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in our network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one. Furthermore, Jio 5G is uniquely positioned to offer captive or private 5G solutions for Indian enterprises at owner's economics," Mukesh Ambani said, as he paused his speech, to allow Jio Chairman Akash Ambani to address the AGM.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"In spite of this strong growth, India lags behind the rest of the world in fixed broadband services. With only 20 million connections, India is ranked a lowly 138th in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Unlike in developed countries, a vast majority of our homes, offices and businesses have been deprived of the power of fixed broadband and ubiquitous indoor Wi-Fi," Ambani said.
"This has to change, and change fast. Jio will change this. We will launch India into the Top-10 league in fixed broadband adoption," he added.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "
Over the past year, we also saw acceleration in the adoption of JioFiber, with two out of every three new customers choosing it. JioFiber is now the Number One FTTX service provider in India, with over *7 million connected premises* – a feat achieved in less than two years despite COVID-19 lockdowns," Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "Let me now talk about Jio's fixed-line network. Its high-quality, redundant and always-available fibre-optic network is the information backbone that carries data traffic from every corner of India, and connects it to the global Internet. Today, Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length – enough to go around planet earth more than 27 times," Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"Using 5G, we can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services," Mukesh Ambani said, adding that "Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G".
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
During FY22, Reliance continued to be the largest tax-payer in India and contributed over Rs 188,000 crore to the National Exchequer, Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"Reliance set a new record in jobs creation, added 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses," Ambani said, adding that Reliance Retail is now one of the largest employers in India.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"Reliance's exports grew a massive 75% to cross Rs 2,50,000 crore. We accounted for nearly 8.4% of India's merchandise exports in the year, up from 6.8% last year," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
"Our company became India’s first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues. Reliance’s consolidated revenues grew 47% to $104.6 billion. Reliance’s annual consolidated EBITDA crossed a crucial milestone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore,"Mukesh Ambanisaid.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |"There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world.High inflation and supply disruptions threaten to trigger a global recession," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |"Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India's prosperity and progress than we have done so far," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
"Sincerely hope that next year, RIL AGM will be able to switch to a hybrid mode, which will combine the best of both physical and digital modes," Mukesh Ambani said.
RIL AGM LIVE Updates |
Mukesh Ambani begins hi keynote address at the 45th annual general meeting. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | How to watch the annual general meeting live?
RIL AGM will be broadcast live on all major social media platforms. Here are the links:
YOUTUBE
Reliance Updates Channel:https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL:https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
Reliance Industries Limited Page:https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL:https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Jio Page:https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL:https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
@FlameOfTruth(https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL:https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
@RelianceJio(https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL:https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
KOO
@RelianceUpdates(https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
Playback URL:https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | Stock movement in focus as annual meet is set to start
Reliance shares tend to move considerably ahead of and after the AGM. The shares have averaged negligible returns a week prior to the AGM, based on data of the past 10 years. However, they rose almost 4 percent a week after the event, Bloomberg data showed.
Additionally, the shares gained 2.3 percent a month before the AGM and returned more than 6 percent a month after the event, the data showed.
Trading in the stock tends to pick up around the annual event. On average, daily volumes on the counter have spiked 317 percent on the day of the AGM over the past five years. AGM day is easily the most active for the stock.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | Investors on watchout for succession plan
Mukesh Ambani hadindicatedthat succession planning will be expedited, at last year’s shareholder meeting, and reiterated it in December. The 65-year-old business tycoon'sdaughter Isha and sons Akash and Anantalready serve as directors in the group’s unlisted entitiesand are emerging as more proactivein their leadership.
RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates |
Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani's keynote speech will be keenly tracked as, this year,investors will be looking for insight around the conglomerate’s 5G rollout, how the companyplans to unlock the value of its telecom and retail armsthrough separate listings, and whether a succession plan will be executed in the near future. Read more.