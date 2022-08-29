Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Read full text of Chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani addressed the conglomerate's shareholders and made a number of announcements at the RIL's 45th annual general meeting.

The key announcements include Jio 5G aiming to reach every corner of India by the end of 2023, the telecom company collaborating with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions, Reliance Retail's foray into FMCG business, focus on new energy business, and RIL's aim to transition from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen by 2025.

Read the full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech below:

Introduction

My Dear Shareowners,

A very warm good afternoon to each and every one of you. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 45 Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

Like the previous two years, this AGM too is being hosted on a digital platform. The digital platform enables more shareholders from across the world to participate in the AGM. However, I miss the warmth and bonhomie of our personal interactions. I sincerely hope that next year, we will be able to switch to a hybrid mode, which will combine the best of both physical and digital modes.

Friends,

Two weeks ago, we celebrated Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav – the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Our visionary Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modiji, delivered a most inspiring speech on August 15. He has given us a clear roadmap to make the next 25 years the most transformational period in the history of our motherland.

The Panch-Pran, or the Five Imperatives, he has articulated will surely make India a developed nation by 2047. He has aptly described the next 25 years as India's 'Amrut Kaal' — the Era of Elixir. The next generation of Indians are set to achieve more than all the post-Independence generations have collectively achieved so far. And Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India's prosperity and progress than we have done so far.

It's heartening to see that the world has almost overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is uncertainty again owing to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world. Rising fuel, food, and fertiliser prices are impacting everyone. High inflation and supply disruptions threaten to

trigger a global recession.

Amidst this widespread unpredictability, India stands tall as a beacon of growth and stability. The Government's skilful management of the pandemic, and pragmatic approach in dealing with the ensuing economic challenges, have helped India emerge stronger than before, wiser than before, and more resilient than before.

I would like to congratulate our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modiji, for his visionary leadership, and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaramanji for her exemplary stewardship in navigating the Indian economy through a period of volatility and unprecedented challenges.

The most profound lesson that the world has learnt from the pandemic is: Greater the adversity, greater still is humanity's inner strength to conquer it, provided we care for each other.

This prompts me to reiterate the core philosophy of Reliance, the Philosophy of We Care. We care for our employees and their families. We care for all our stakeholders – customers, shareholders, and partners. We care for India and 1.4 billion Indians. We care for the planet and its people. It is the philosophy of doing good to others before doing well for ourselves.

Our ever-expanding circle of care enhances respect for Reliance globally and ensures its sustainable growth year after year, decade after decade, and generation after generation.

Business and Financial Performance

Dear Friends,

Let me now speak about the business and financial performance of your company in FY'22. Reliance has continued to make all-round progress across its businesses. Our company became India's first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues. Reliance's consolidated revenues grew 47% to `7.93 lakh crore, or $104.6 billion. Reliance's annual consolidated EBITDA crossed a crucial milestone of `1.25 lakh crore. And in true We Care spirit, Reliance Foundation continued to benefit millions of people across the country.

Reliance has not only set higher benchmarks of serving the community but has also created business value and societal value on an unparalleled scale. Reliance's exports grew a massive 75% to cross 2,50,000 crore. We `

accounted for nearly 8.4% of India's merchandise exports in the year, up from 6.8% last year. During FY'22, Reliance continued to be the largest tax-payer in India. Reliance's contribution to the national exchequer by way of various direct and indirect taxes increased 38.8% to 1,88,012 crore.

Reliance also set a new record in creating jobs for Indians. It added 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country.

Digital Services

Friends,

Let me begin with the stellar performance of our digital services business – Jio. Over the past year, Jio has further consolidated its position as India's Number One digital service provider. Today, we have 421 million mobile

broadband subscribers on our 4G network. And they consume, on an average, nearly 20 GB of broadband data every month, nearly doubling their consumption from the year before.

Inspired by the Digital India vision of our dynamic Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modiji, our country has seen the emergence and scale-up of multiple world-class national platforms which have brought enormous benefits and convenience to ordinary citizens.

For example, Aadhaar – a common national identity for 1.3 billion Indians; Jan Dhan – a self-service bank account that has brought financial inclusion to over 460 million unbanked Indians, especially women; Rupay – an indigenous payment card network with over 630 million card holders; UPI – one of the most accessible digital payment systems with a monthly volume of over 6 billion transactions; and Ayushman Bharat – providing health coverage to over half a billion Indians.

Another example is our Prime Minister's pathbreaking Start-Up India initiative under which India launched over 73,000 new start-ups in the last 6 years. They collectively attracted nearly $63 billion of investment and contributed to the creation of lakhs of new employment opportunities. And we have the example of how India has used digital connectivity and digital platforms to stay resilient even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With both humility and pride, I would like to state that all these phenomenal accomplishments became possible because Jio built a world-class 4G digital infrastructure at the right time, with sufficient capacity, and offered it at the most affordable price.

Friends,

Let me now talk about Jio's fixed-line network. Its high-quality, redundant and always-available fibre-optic network is the information backbone that carries data traffic from every corner of India, and connects it to the global Internet. Today, Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is more than 11 lakh kilometres in length – enough to go around Planet Earth more than 27 times.

Over the past year, we also saw acceleration in the adoption of JioFiber, with two out of every three new customers choosing it. JioFiber is now the Number One FTTX service provider in India, with over 7 million connected premises – a feat achieved in less than two years despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

In spite of this strong growth, India lags behind the rest of the world in fixed broadband services. With only 20 million connections, India is ranked a lowly 138 in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Unlike in developed countries, a vast majority of our homes, offices and businesses have been deprived of the power of fixed broadband and ubiquitous indoor Wi-Fi.

This has to change, and change fast. Jio will change this. We will launch India into the Top-10 league in fixed broadband adoption.

Today, I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. And that is JIO 5G services.

Using 5G technology, we can dramatically reduce latency or lag, and deliver breakthrough increases in broadband speed, network capacity, and the number of connected users.

With Jio 5G, we can achieve three objectives:

We can build on the success of Jio 4G by introducing an even more advanced version of mobile broadband. • We can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services to hundreds of millions of locations in a very short period of time.

We can use this vastly expanded broadband availability to further stimulate the adoption of connected intelligent solutions across all walks of life.

Specifically, we will connect over 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions. We will catapult tens of millions of small merchants and small businesses to great heights, empowering them with cutting-edge, plug-and-play solutions delivered from the cloud. We will provide millions of medium businesses with the

same digital capabilities that were earlier available only to larger companies.

We will accelerate the digital transformation of tens of thousands of our large enterprises and make them globally competitive. And we will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger Internet of Things and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With Jio 5G, we will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets.

At Jio, we are energised by this vision, and we are committed to make India the largest data-powered economy in the world, beating China and the United States. Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Most operators are deploying a version of 5G, called Non-Standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. This Non-Standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won't deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G.

In sharp contrast, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

Jio 5G will be True 5G in every sense, and I believe that India deserves nothing less than True 5G. At the recent auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, we have acquired the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. This gives Jio 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators.

In addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band for ultra-high capacity, only Jio has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage. And we are able to seamlessly combine these frequencies into a single powerful 'data highway', using an advanced technology, called Carrier Aggregation.

This three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability. We are also working very closely with all leading global smartphone OEMs, and we have their commitment that they will support Jio's True 5G.

Friends,

I firmly believe that Digital Freedom is the birth right of every Indian. Therefore, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service, available only to the privileged few, or only to those in our largest cities. To build our pan-India True 5G network, we have committed a total investment of 2 lakh crore. Jio has prepared an ambitious 5G roll-out plan which will be the fastest in the world.

Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country.

We will use our combined wireless and wireline assets to cover 3.3 million square kilometres, India's total land mass, with fibre-quality broadband, connecting even those parts of the country where satellite technology was the only option. We are able to pursue our disruptive ambitions because of the unique aatma nirbhar Research & Development capabilities we have developed at Jio.

We have indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. This is fully developed in-house by our 2,000-plus young Jio engineers, working tirelessly for the past 3 years. We have already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in our network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one. Furthermore, Jio 5G is uniquely positioned to offer captive or private 5G solutions for Indian enterprises at owner's economics.

Let me now invite Akash and Kiran on stage. They will talk about some of the exciting experiences that Jio 5G will make possible.

Friends,

We are also privileged to have some of the world's leading technology players as our partners in our 'Made in India' 5G collaboration. We are excited to work with Meta in realising our vision of bringing the benets of immersive technology to everyone. We believe India's vibrant digital ecosystem will play a critical role in shaping the metaverse and bring new possibilities in Education, Healthcare and Commerce 4.0.

We are working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones for India. We will also leverage the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud to offer Jio's Private 5G stack and other 5G-enabled solutions to both domestic and global users at scale.

We are partnering with Microsoft to expand the Azure ecosystem in India, and to develop a vibrant ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions, especially for small and medium businesses.

We are working with Intel on technologies used in Jio's cloud-scale data centres and 5G Edge locations, as well as in infrastructure for cutting-edge applications like Articial Intelligence. And we have well-established relationships with leading global network technology providers such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco.

Today, I am pleased to announce one more exciting partnership with Qualcomm, which is not only a global semiconductor and communications technology major but also one of the valued investors of Jio Platforms. To share a few words on this partnership, I have with me today, my dear friend, Qualcomm CEO Mr Cristiano Amon.

Thank you, Cristiano. I'm condent that the solutions developed jointly by Qualcomm and Jio, once proven in India, can be taken to the rest of the world. Jio 4G, JioFiber, and now Jio 5G, are uniquely positioned to deliver the best quality, highest value digital connectivity solutions to our nation.

Likewise, Jio Platforms, our digital services arm, has been quietly building capabilities that span the entire digital solutions ecosystem. And we are strengthening our expertise by attracting the best global talent across all key digital technologies such as Smart Devices, Cloud and Edge Computing, Big Data, Articial Intelligence, IoT, Robotics, Blockchain, and Augmented Reality.

These capabilities are not just powering breakthrough scaling of all of our own businesses but also equipping us to spearhead India's transformation into a leading Digital Society. India can lead the world with digital solutions that solve humanity's biggest problems in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Governance and Sustainable Development. I will have a lot more to share about these opportunities next year.

Media Business

Our media business achieved its highest growth last year on the back of strong engagement, resulting in record subscriptions and advertising revenues.

Our national channels, CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and News18 India are consistently ranked Number 1.

Moneycontrol is among the world's most popular subscription products. Our news brands are innovating with novel story-telling methods across platforms, building deeper relationships with audiences – wherever they are and whatever device they use.

Our Entertainment arm, Viacom18 consolidated its leadership position with a high-decibel entry into Sports, bagging digital rights of IPL for 5 years. Along with key sporting rights in Football, Badminton, Basketball, and Tennis, there is now Cricket. Viacom18 is also aggressively investing in movie rights and original content for OTT.

In News, Entertainment, and Sports, digital is a core and fast-growing theme as we prepare to embrace the 5G revolution. Our partnership with Bodhi Tree, James Murdoch, Uday Shankar and Paramount Global will help Viacom18 with additional talent bandwidth and enable us to create a world-class Media & Entertainment business.

Retail Business

Dear Shareholders,

Let me congratulate the entire leadership team of Reliance Retail on achieving a record of `2 lakh crore turnover and an EBITDA of `12,000 crore. Today, Reliance Retail is among the Top-10 Retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail's purpose is to serve millions of customers everyday by providing them unlimited choice, outstanding value proposition,

superior quality, and unmatched shopping and delivery experience through our physical stores, merchant partner stores, and digital and omni-commerce platforms.

Our business model also has Panch Pran — Five Imperatives:

First, focus on enriching customer experience across every digital and physical touchpoint using technology. Second, operationalise and grow multiple channels with the aim to increase our reach to serve our customers across India, especially the underserved rural India. In this endeavour, our strategy is to integrate with millions of small

merchants and provide them a platform to prosper. We will enable them to become an integral part of the widest distribution portfolio across the country, so that they can provide the choices available in big cities to their customers in the hinterland.

Third, deepen the categories that we operate in, so that we can offer maximum choice on a continuous basis to our customers across all strata of the community.

We will do this by investing in design, value, service and experience to empower customers. Fourth, expand our product portfolio. We will partner and integrate with all brands, small producers, and MSMEs, so that we can source from the widest range of quality products for our customers. We will extend our product and design

capability to MSMEs, so that they can offer products of the highest quality across different price points and become globally competitive.

Fifth, strengthen our logistics and supply chain capabilities. We will establish a strong technology-enabled supply chain, capable of moving products across geographies in India in the most efcient manner.Eliminating inefciencies and waste will bring huge gains to customers, as well as to the national economy. I now invite Isha as the leader for the Retail business to provide an update.

