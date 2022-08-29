Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Moneycontrol among world's most popular subscription products, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said that the media business arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate achieved its highest growth in financial year 2022 on the back of strong engagement which resulted in record subscriptions and advertising revenues.

While addressing RIL's 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29, he added, "Our national channels, CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and News18 India are consistently ranked Number 1."

Moneycontrol is among the world's most popular subscription products," Ambani said.

RIL AGM 2022: Catch all live updates

"Our Entertainment arm, Viacom18 consolidated its leadership position with a high-decibel entry into Sports, bagging digital rights of IPL for five years. Along with key sporting rights in Football, Badminton, Basketball, and Tennis, there is now Cricket. Viacom18 is also aggressively investing in movie rights and original content for OTT," he further added.

Reliance Industries plans to invest close to Rs 2 lakh crore in its telecom and broadband firm Jio to launch 5G services across India, Ambani said in his speech.

Also read | Reliance to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in 5G roll-out, shares plans and opportunities for innovation

The annual general meeting of RIL is being conducted via video conferencing for the third consecutive year.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.