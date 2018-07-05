App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries 41st AGM: Key quotes from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday spoke at 41st AGM of the company. Here are few of the selected quotes from his address to the shareholders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On Jio | We have doubled our customer base to over 215 million now. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world.
1/6

On Jio | We have doubled our customer base to over 215 million now. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world.

On Jio | Jio is truly India’s mobile network. Our customers are engaged with us for more than 219 minutes a day on an average.
2/6

On Jio | Jio is truly India’s mobile network. Our customers are engaged with us for more than 219 minutes a day on an average.

On Jio GigaFiber | For large enterprises, fixed-line broadband will mean…having the ability to compete in the global marketplace using digital tools and techniques that are powering the fourth industrial revolution.
3/6

On Jio GigaFiber | For large enterprises, fixed-line broadband will mean…having the ability to compete in the global marketplace using digital tools and techniques that are powering the fourth industrial revolution.

On Jio GigaFiber | For homes, this means—ultra high definition entertainment, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping.
4/6

On Jio GigaFiber | For homes, this means—ultra high definition entertainment, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping.

On JioPhone | The goal that I have now is to enable 100 million users on this JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record.
5/6

On JioPhone | The goal that I have now is to enable 100 million users on this JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record.

On digital platforms | Digital platforms have become the new-age factories and service providers.
6/6

On digital platforms | Digital platforms have become the new-age factories and service providers.

First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:48 pm

tags #Business #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #Slideshow

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.