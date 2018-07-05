Reliance Industries 41st AGM: Key quotes from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday spoke at 41st AGM of the company. Here are few of the selected quotes from his address to the shareholders Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 On Jio | We have doubled our customer base to over 215 million now. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. 2/6 On Jio | Jio is truly India’s mobile network. Our customers are engaged with us for more than 219 minutes a day on an average. 3/6 On Jio GigaFiber | For large enterprises, fixed-line broadband will mean…having the ability to compete in the global marketplace using digital tools and techniques that are powering the fourth industrial revolution. 4/6 On Jio GigaFiber | For homes, this means—ultra high definition entertainment, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping. 5/6 On JioPhone | The goal that I have now is to enable 100 million users on this JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record. 6/6 On digital platforms | Digital platforms have become the new-age factories and service providers. First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:48 pm