Apr 20, 2018 07:56 PM IST

Reliance General profit rises 27% to Rs 165 cr in FY18

The gross premium written by the company increased by 28 percent to Rs 5,122 crore, a company statement said today.

PTI

Reliance General Insurance has reported a net profit of Rs 165 crore in 2017-18, up 27 percent from a year earlier.

The gross premium written by the company increased by 28 percent to Rs 5,122 crore, a company statement said today.

RGI, a Reliance Capital firm, said its online channel registered an increase of 40 percent in gross premium collected during the year.

The company has a 7.7 percent market shares in the private sector.

"We continue our growth momentum with rise in premium, along with improvement in bottom line. We grew at approximately 17 percent in gross direct premium in 2017-18," said Rakesh Jain, ED&CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

Company offers insurance for motor, health, home, property, travel, marine and other speciality products.

