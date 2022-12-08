 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance General Insurance seeks Rs 600 crore capital infusion from parent

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

In a letter to Reliance Capital's administrator, RGIC has sought Rs 600 crore capital support by this month-end.

Representative image

Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) has sought Rs 600 crore capital infusion from its debt-ridden parent entity Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) to grow its business in line with peers, sources said.

In a letter to Reliance Capital's administrator, RGIC has sought Rs 600 crore capital support by this month-end.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) is expected to discuss RGIC's request for capital infusion in its meeting soon, the sources added.

RCL is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and has received binding bids from Oaktree, Cosmea-Piramal consortium, Hinduja and Torrent Group.

RGIC has said the fund infusion is essential to preserve its business, enhance the value and take the company's solvency ratio from 155 per cent to about 175 per cent, sources said.

Borderline solvency is creating business hesitation in corporate clients as well as government business, the letter written by the top management of the general insurance firm said.