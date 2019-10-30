App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance General Insurance scraps IPO plan; withdraw offer documents

The initial public offering (IPO) was slated for fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore, besides an offer of sale of 79,489,821 shares by Reliance Capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
There are differences between a nominee and beneficiary nominee.
There are differences between a nominee and beneficiary nominee.

Reliance General Insurance, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has decided to withdraw its proposed initial share sale offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) was slated for fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore, besides an offer of sale of 79,489,821 shares by Reliance Capital.

Markets regulator Sebi had received draft red herring prospectus for the proposed IPO on February 8 through lead manager (LM) of the issue Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

Close

However, the draft offer documents for the IPO have been "withdrawn by LM (Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors) vide email dated October 24, 2019," according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

related news

Reasons for withdrawal of the offer documents have not been disclosed.

Any company looking to raise funds through sale of shares to public investors by way of instruments such as IPOs need to get a clearance from Sebi for the same.

Proceeds of the proposed issue was to be utilised for future capital requirements, expected to arise from the growth and expansion of the business, improving solvency margin and consequently solvency ratio.

Earlier in October 2017, Reliance General Insurance approached Sebi with its IPO papers for which it received the the regulator's approval in November 2017.

However, the company had failed to tap primary markets as lack of investors' appetite for the IPO, and volatile equity market conditions had forced the insurer to postpone its plans.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IPO #Reliance General Insurance

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.