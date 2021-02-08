MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance-Future Retail deal | Delhi High Court lifts 'Status Quo' order

As per the order, Amazon had no reason to seek status quo order, when it wasn’t interested in the deal.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing “Status Quo” of Future Retail Limited (FRL) -Reliance Deal.

As per the order issued by the court, Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn’t interested in the deal.

According to CNBC-TV18, statutory bodies such as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) and Competition Committee of India (CCI) were not present before the Delhi High Court.

However,  the Delhi High Court could not have restrained statutory authorities such as SEBI.

The court, in its order, has also noted that the directions passed are only prima facie, will not come in the way of orders to be passed by the single judge bench.

Close

Related stories

"We are not inclined to deal with issues raised, as the single judge bench order is yet to be pronounced," it said, as per reports.

On February 2, Future Group rejected the Delhi High Court's proposal to enter into talks with e-commerce giant Amazon for amicable resolution with the latter in a Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL).

The Delhi High Court had proposed the appointment of a two-judge panel to help Amazon and Future Group negotiate a settlement.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Future Group #Kishore Biyani #RIL-Future deal
first published: Feb 8, 2021 05:52 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.