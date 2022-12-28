Reliance Foundation announces UG, PG scholarships on Dhirubhai Ambani's 90 birth anniversary

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on December 28 announced scholarship programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The foundation, in a release, said it would be awarding "50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years" for students pursuing higher education in India.

For the academic year 2022-23, up to 5,000 undergraduate scholarships would be granted on merit-cum-means basis, for up to Rs 2 lakh.

Students with a "household income of under Rs 15 lakh" who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply, Reliance Foundation said.

The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students, it added.

Postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh would be provided to up to 100 students on merit basis, the release further said. "Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit," it noted.

The last date for applying for both UG and PG scholarship programmes is February 14, 2023. “My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships, over the next 10 years," Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said. "Mukesh (Ambani) and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation will script the most glorious next chapter of India's growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership,” she added. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE