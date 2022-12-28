 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Foundation announces UG, PG scholarships on Dhirubhai Ambani's 90 birth anniversary

Dec 28, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

Students with a 'household income of under Rs 15 lakh' who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply, Reliance Foundation said. The last date for applying is February 14, 2023.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on December 28 announced scholarship programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The foundation, in a release, said it would be awarding "50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years" for students pursuing higher education in India.

For the academic year 2022-23, up to 5,000 undergraduate scholarships would be granted on merit-cum-means basis, for up to Rs 2 lakh.

Students with a "household income of under Rs 15 lakh" who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply, Reliance Foundation said.

The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students, it added.

Postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh would be provided to up to 100 students on merit basis, the release further said. "Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit," it noted.