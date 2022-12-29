 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Family Day 2022: Full text of Mukesh Ambani’s speech

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Our mission is to make India prosperous by building world-class and world-scale businesses, and to bring happiness to the lives of all Indians, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

My Dear Reliance Family,

A very good evening to each one of you.

Today we have come together to celebrate Reliance Family Day…

… to pay homage to our Founding Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani

… and to revel in the spirit of togetherness and oneness as one large Reliance Family...Dhirubhai’s Family.

Today we reaffirm our commitment to our Founder’s core principles that have sustained Reliance — integrity, excellence, empathy, mutual help, sharing and caring.