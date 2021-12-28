Reliance Family Day 2021: Here are the highlights of speech by Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, the company celebrated by organizing a virtual event- 'Reliance Family Day' 2021. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani addressed colleagues, friends and families attending the event.

Here are the key highlights from his speech:

Mukesh Ambani began by stating that the Reliance Family has been through a lot in the last two years and even though there's a sense of normalcy that's returning, it is still clouded with uncertainty. He remarked that this is the second consecutive year that the event is happening virtually and hoped to see everyone sooner rather than later in 2022.

Ambani then further went on to talk about the three important lessons that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught - about keeping health, safety and family first. He emphasized how it's important to eat healthy, exercise and maintain a positive outlook. He also emphasized the need for vaccination and was proud of all the work the Reliance Foundation has done in vaccinating everyone.

The Chairman enumerated four major accomplishments of Reliance Industries. The first is how the organization has re-engineered the energy business to become a global leader in clean and green energy and materials. Second is the revolution that Reliance Retail has brought about in the organized retail sector in India.

"In the past one year alone, we have onboarded nearly one million small shopkeepers and created nearly one lakh new employment opportunities", said Ambani.

Third is Jio's achievement in gaining over 120 million subscribers and bringing fibre to nearly four million homes and commercial establishments. Fourth was how the Reliance Foundation, through its many efforts, has helped the country during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When Covid patients were in dire need of oxygen, our engineers in Jamnagar made Reliance India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen. Our team at Reliance Life Sciences enhanced the capacities of testing across multiple locations when the company and the country needed it".

While once again recalling his father Dhirubhai Ambani's purpose of Reliance, Ambani shared three imperatives that everyone at the organization must follow.

First is avoiding any complacency and always reinventing to up the game. "I would like the story of Reliance to be told in that book which has no final chapter……… and one which is continually updated with records of bolder initiatives and more glittering successes…….. and where successive generations create even greater societal value and contribute to India’s growth", he said.

Second is to constantly revisit, iterate, re-iterate and communicate the common philosophy of 'We Care' that guides the organization. And the last one is to trust the young leaders of Reliance to take forward its legacy.

"At Reliance we must build an organizational culture that outlasts its leaders. We must continuously sow seeds of good culture and good nature so that we can create a garden that is perpetually beautiful and perpetually bountiful. I have no doubt that Akash, Isha and Anant as the next-gen leaders will lead Reliance to even greater heights", said Ambani.

Finally, the Chairman ended his speech on the note of courage, hope, positivity, sincerity for the future.