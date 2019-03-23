App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance denies sidestepping US sanctions

"Reliance not only has complied with US sanctions laws, but also has done its best to adjust its dealings with Venezuela on a voluntary basis to reflect the ongoing changes in US policy," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest oil refining complex, on March 23 said it has never sidestepped US sanctions against Venezuela and has completely stopped supplying fuel to the Latin American nation.

Since the imposition of US sanctions, Reliance has been in continuous communication with the US Department of State regarding its activities in Venezuela, the company said in a statement.

"Reliance has been transparent with US authorities and also has provided detailed feedback to the US Department of State as they were formulating and adjusting US policy regarding product shipments to Venezuela," it said.

"Reliance not only has complied with US sanctions laws, but also has done its best to adjust its dealings with Venezuela on a voluntary basis to reflect the ongoing changes in US policy."

related news

The company said it has "stopped shipments of diluent naphtha to Venezuela, and has reduced its purchases of Venezuelan crude oil to well below its contracted levels."

On reports of its refineries in Jamnagar continuing to send fuel to Venezuela in violation of sanctions, Reliance said "a few transportation fuel shipments to Venezuela, treated as offsets for crude oil receipts, were committed and in-transit when there were no specific restrictions to such transactions. They were all fuels refined in India."

Reliance will continue its transactions in full compliance of prevailing sanctions, it added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Reliance #Reliance Industries #US-Venezuela relations #Venezuela

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Chinese Businessman Publishes Pamphlets in Hindi, Gets Slammed for 'Ba ...

Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says ...

Uttarakhand Poll: Congress Yet to Name Candidates; Monday Last Day for ...

IPL 2019 | Didn’t Feel like Warner was Away From Us: Yusuf Pathan

'Begged Neighbours for Gulaal to Hide Face': Gurugram Attack Survivors ...

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma Does the Gully Boy Rap for Daughter Samaira

Germany Stars Goretzka and Gnabry Condemn Racist Abuse

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend

India Start Azlan Shah Campaign on Positive Note, Beat Japan 2-0

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Govt apathy, unchecked fishing mafia forcing Odisha’s Chilika fisher ...

Amit Shah slams Congress over Sam Pitroda's comments, 'vote-bank polit ...

Made In Heaven: What one of India's top wedding planners thinks of the ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, s ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Raheem Sterling hattrick powers England past Cze ...

Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa ...

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma gets his Gully Boy swag on but his wife is hard ...

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a J ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

IPL 2019 special: Celebrity physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga reveals the f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.