Reliance Consumer Products, udaan partner for pan-India distribution of Campa beverages

Apr 27, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd range of Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over 1 lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months

B2B e-commerce company udaan on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with Reliance Consumer Products for pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa's range of products.

RCPL's (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd) range of Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over 1 lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months, udaan said.

"We believe that the large retailer base combined with a cost-effective distribution network places udaan in a unique position to serve the needs of RCPL for deeper market penetration for the 'Campa' range across Bharat," udaan's Head for FMCG Business Vinay Shrivastava said.

Under this partnership, RCPL has made available three new Campa flavours — Cola, Orange, and Clear Lime — under various consumption ranges and price points.