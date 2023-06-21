Reliance Consumer Products expands FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to North India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), on June 21, announced the expansion of its indigenous Made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to North India.

The company aims to deliver genuine Indian solutions that effectively tackle the unique challenges faced in India. To achieve this, they offer a wide range of products that cover edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other essential daily commodities.

These products are readily available to consumers in different regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

"Drawing on Reliance Industries’ (RIL) ethos, RCPL aims to empower Indian consumers with indigenously developed quality products at affordable price points," said Reliance Retail in a statement.

"A large cross-section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and ‘Independence’ aims to fill that gap. With offerings such as atta, edible oil, rice, sugar, glucose biscuit and energy toffee, ‘Independence’ is set to help offer nutritious tasty food for every Indian household," the statement added.

RCPL has strategic plans to expand its distribution network in the upcoming months, aiming to reach a wider consumer base nationwide through both online and offline channels.

This expansion will reinforce its diverse FMCG portfolio, which includes renowned brands like Sosyo Hajoori for heritage beverages, Lotus Chocolates for confectionery products, Maliban from Sri Lanka for leading biscuit offerings, and its own brands, including 'Independence,' for daily essentials and more.