you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Communications' committee of creditors to meet on January 8

RCom is going through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Mumbai-bench of NCLT

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication in Mumbai
A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication in Mumbai
 
 
Reliance Communications' (RCom) committee of creditors (CoC) will hold a meeting on January 8, the company said in a regulatory filing on January 7.

"We wish to inform you that the 16th meeting of the CoC of RCom is scheduled to be convened on January 8, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

RCom is going through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the supervision of the Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.

RCom has put all of its assets for sale which includes spectrum holding of 122 MHz, towers business, optical fibre network and data centres.

The firm's chairman Anil Ambani has tendered his resignation after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court's ruling on statutory dues.

This was the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date. However, the CoC has rejected Ambani's resignation and asked to cooperate in insolvency proceedings.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Communications

