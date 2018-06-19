App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Communications arm announces completion of India data centre for Eagle cable network

Completion of India data centre for Eagle Subsea Network, scheduled to be fully operational by 2020 announcement by Reliance Communications (RCom) subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX).

PTI
 
 
Reliance Communications (RCom) subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) today announced the completion of India data centre for Eagle Subsea Network, scheduled to be fully operational by 2020. The Eagle express cable system, when it lands in Mumbai, will drive tremendous capacity towards Hong Kong and Europe. Eagle will represent the fastest Mumbai to Hong Kong route, as it avoids the outage-prone Malacca Strait.

It will also be the fastest submarine route between India and key technology centres across the Middle East and Europe, a GCX statement said.

“When Eagle lands in two years, it will be connected to the world's largest cloud operators inside India's newest and largest data centre,” said Bill Barney, CEO of RCom and Chairman and CEO of GCX.

The new green data centre, in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC), Mumbai, has almost 4,50,000 square feet built-up area and 6,000-rack capacity. The new infrastructure is designed to meet growing cloud requirements and capacity demands from global enterprises.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DAKC #Eagle Subsea Network #Global Cloud Xchange #Reliance Communications

