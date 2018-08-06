App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance Communications and Sweden's Ericsson reach $80 million settlement

In May, India's bankruptcy court admitted a plea by Ericsson seeking insolvency resolution against RCom over unpaid service dues.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) said on Monday it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($80.06 million) to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

In May, India's bankruptcy court admitted a plea by Ericsson seeking insolvency resolution against RCom over unpaid service dues, potentially derailing the company's 250 billion rupee plan to sell assets to Reliance Jio.

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, and sought 11.55 billion rupees ($171.16 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:15 pm

