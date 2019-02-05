Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani meets Saudi Aramco CEO: Aramco tweets

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on February 5 met Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser to discuss Aramco's businesses including crude, chemicals and non-metallics, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Reliance operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Its two refineries, adjacent to each other, have the capacity to process about 1.6 million barrels of crude daily.