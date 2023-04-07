 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Capital resolution process deadline may be extended

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) may consider extending the deadline for completing the resolution process till May 30 this year, sources said.

The current deadline ends on April 16.

Considering the fact that the second round of auction is yet to take place, it is not possible to wrap up the resolution process within the current deadline.

Earlier this week, lenders postponed the second auction to April 11.