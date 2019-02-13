Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital reports Rs 213 cr net income for December quarter

The company did not offer any reason for the drop in total income or the massive spike in net income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Capital on Wednesday said reported a consolidated net income of Rs 213 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 6 crore in the same period last year, primarily driven by the general insurance arm that chipped in with more than half the profit.

However, the company said its total income fell to Rs 5,016 crore from Rs 5,386 a year ago while total assets grew 7 percent to Rs 89,400 crore, the company said in a statement.

The company did not offer any reason for the drop in total income or the massive spike in net income.

Consolidated results are prepared in line with IndAS accounting standards even though insurance companies are not covered under IndAS, it said.

The mutual fund arm Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company reported a net income of Rs 110 crore in the reporting quarter. Its assets under management rose 7 percent to Rs 4,14,362 crore as of December.

The home finance business Reliance Home Finance said its loan book rose 26 percent to Rs 16,160 crore.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance reported a new business premium growth of 13 percent at Rs 243 crore, while the renewal premium stood at Rs 793 crore, said the company which did not offer comparative numbers for the subsidiaries saying the numbers are not comparable due to the change in accounting methodology.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Capital #Results

