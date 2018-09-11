App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital posts net profit of Rs 272cr in Q1

Total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 was at Rs 4,641 crore as against Rs 4,444 crore in the corresponding previous year, an increase of 4 percent, the company said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Capital (RCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 378 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 was at Rs 4,641 crore as against Rs 4,444 crore in the corresponding previous year, an increase of 4 percent, the company said in a release.

Company's earnings per share stood at Rs 11.70 in the first quarter.

As on June 30, 2018, total assets of Reliance Capital stood at Rs 87,041 crore, up by 7 percent from a year ago.

The company however, did not incorporate the results of its insurance subsidiaries --Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

The Reliance group firm controlled by Anil Ambani has business interests in asset management and mutual funds, pension funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance and wealth management among others.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Business #India #Reliance Capital

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.