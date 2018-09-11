Reliance Capital posts net profit of Rs 272cr in Q1

Reliance Capital (RCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 378 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 was at Rs 4,641 crore as against Rs 4,444 crore in the corresponding previous year, an increase of 4 percent, the company said in a release.

Company's earnings per share stood at Rs 11.70 in the first quarter.

As on June 30, 2018, total assets of Reliance Capital stood at Rs 87,041 crore, up by 7 percent from a year ago.

The company however, did not incorporate the results of its insurance subsidiaries --Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

The Reliance group firm controlled by Anil Ambani has business interests in asset management and mutual funds, pension funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance and wealth management among others.