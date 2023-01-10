 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Capital Insolvency: Is there a conflict of interest in Hinduja Group’s bid? Here’s what experts say

Jinit Parmar
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

IndusInd bank, which is one of the lenders to Reliance Capital, is promoted by Hinduja Group, which is also one of the top bidders for Reliance Capital

Experts are divided on whether Hinduja Group, one of the bidders to the bankrupt Reliance Capital, may face charges of conflict of interest as IndusInd Bank, promoted by the same group, is among the lenders to the company. In the bidding process, the Hinduja Group emerged as one of the top bidders for crisis-ridden Reliance Capital.

IndusInd Bank has lent Rs 1,600 crore to Reliance Capital out of a total debt of Rs 52,490 crore and is one of the lenders in the consortium that has filed for bankruptcy. Among the 29 banks which lent money to Reliance Capital are YES Bank (Rs 3,340 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 2,290 crore), and IndusInd bank. According to Morgan Stanley, the total amount Reliance Capital owes to creditors is Rs 52,490 crore, of which, Rs 21,070 crore is to the banks alone.

Vineeta Maheshwari, a member of the Insolvency Practitioners Association (IPA), said that if a party is a member of a committee of creditors (CoC), it would have direct information about some of the sensitive details of the case. This could lead to a conflict of interest, Maheshwari said.

“Under Section 29 (A) clause J of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, any party involved in the case must disclose its inherent interest. Since IndusInd Bank is a member of the CoC, it has direct access to key information,” said Maheshwari.

Hence, it is suggested that the Hinduja Group must disclose its interest to the resolution professional, and the CoC, Maheshwari explained. Hindujas holds a 16.51 percent stake in IndusInd Bank through IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (12.58 percent) and IndusInd Ltd (3.93 percent) respectively.

However, Ashish Chhawchharia, Partner and Head, of Restructuring Services, Grant Thornton Bharat, said conflict of interest would have arisen if and only if IndusInd Bank would have had a major share in the lending.