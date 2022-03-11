Reliance Capital Insolvency Case: Deadline to submit EOI extended to March 25

Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Capital

The Reliance Capital administrator has extended the deadline to submit the expression of interest under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to March 25, CNBC-TV18 reported.

As part of the resolution process, the RBI-appointed administrator on Friday invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale of debt-ridden Reliance Capital promoted by Anil Ambani Group. It subsequently filed an application for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Earlier, the administrator had set March 11 as the deadline to invite EOIs for Reliance Capital. The deadline was extended on March 11 to allow more time for suitors to come forward and make minor adjustments to the EOI norms.

Bankers are reportedly expecting both strategic and financial players including private equity players and asset resolution companies (ARCs) to submit their EOIs by then. The bids are expected for both Reliance Capital in entirety and for the eight clusters separately.

In September last year, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore.

In December last year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NLCT) had admitted the petition moved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital under Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The RBI had moved the NCLT after it had superseded Reliance Capital’s board citing defaults and governance issues on November 29, 2021.

Reliance Capital is the third NBFC to go for resolution under the IBC after Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and the Kolkata-based Srei Group.

(With PTI inputs)