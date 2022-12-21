 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Capital auction: Torrent Group highest bidder at Rs 8,600 crore in Round 1

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group submitted a bid of Rs 8,640 crore for acquiring the NBFC firm set up by the Anil Ambani Group, sources said.

Anil Ambani

Torrent Group on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder for debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the first phase of the auction conducted as part of its resolution process.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group submitted a bid of Rs 8,640 crore for acquiring the NBFC firm set up by the Anil Ambani Group, sources said.

Hinduja Group was the second highest bidder, they said, adding Oaktree did not participate in the first phase of auction.

The Cosmea Piramal consortium had already pulled out of the bidding process.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) fixed a floor value of Rs 6,500 crore for the auction. Further, sources said, the increments in the auction process for the second and third rounds have been set at Rs 1,000 crore each.

As per an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), lenders have to complete the resolution process of Reliance Capital by January 31, 2023.