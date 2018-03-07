App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 07, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Cap names Anand Natarajan as Chief Operating Officer

Reliance Capital today announced the appointment of Anand Natarajan as its chief operating officer, who will develop synergies across businesses and drive performance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Capital today announced the appointment of Anand Natarajan as its chief operating officer, who will develop synergies across businesses and drive performance.

Prior to this, Natarajan worked in Fullerton India where he was head of strategy and business execution. Before Fullerton, he was COO at ANZ Indonesia

He will work closely with executive director Anmol Ambani in ensuring smooth functioning of the Group’s operations, develop synergies across businesses and drive performance, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

"Anand joins us with an excellent track record and experience in international banking and management, and we look forward to his contribution as we build our financial services businesses in this high growth environment,” Ambani said.

A chartered accountant by qualification, Natarajan has three decades of experience in consumer banking risk management, retail and wholesale banking operations, and large-scale process and people integration.

He spent the major part of his career at Standard Chartered where he worked for 24 years in various senior roles in wholesale and retail banking across India, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

tags #Business #Companies #Corporate Action

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC