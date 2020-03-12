App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance buys 2 million barrels extra Saudi oil for April loading - trade sources

State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day

India's Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has bought 2 million barrels of additional Saudi oil in a very large crude carrier for loading in April, trade sources said on Thursday.

No immediate comment was available from Reliance.

State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

It was not immediately clear which crude Reliance will replace with the additional Saudi barrels.

The refiner, one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan oil, is preparing to wind down purchases from the Latin American nation from April under pressure from U.S. sanctions.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Business #India #Reliance Industries #Saudi Arabia #Saudi Aramco

