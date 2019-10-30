App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Brands raises stake in Future101 Design to 17.5%

Luxury apparel firm Future101 reported annual turnover of Rs 27.91 crore, Rs 22.18 crore and Rs 20.85 crore in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said its arm Reliance Brands has increased its stake in Future101 Design by 2.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent. "Reliance Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has increased its equity shareholding in Future101 Design Private Limited (Future101) by 2.5 per cent for a consideration of Rs 2.00 crore, taking its equity shareholding in Future1 01 to 17.5 per cent," RIL said in a statement.

Luxury apparel firm Future101 reported annual turnover of Rs 27.91 crore, Rs 22.18 crore and Rs 20.85 crore in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.

No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares, it said.

Close

The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of the company's promoter or promoter group or group companies have interest in Future101, it added.

related news

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 10:45 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Industries Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.