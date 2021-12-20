MARKET NEWS

English
Reliance Brands partners with designer Anamika Khanna to own, develop fashion label AK-OK

The partnership is a 60:40 joint venture between RBL and Khanna. She will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand as Creative Director.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Anamika Khanna's brand AK-OK. (Image: akok.in)

Anamika Khanna's brand AK-OK. (Image: akok.in)


Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has joined hands with Indian designer Anamika Khanna to own and develop the brand AK-OK.

The partnership is a 60:40 joint venture (either by itself and/or through its affiliates) between RBL and Khanna. Khanna will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand as Creative Director.

Speaking on the partnership, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance

Retail Ventures Ltd said, "The partnership with Anamika Khanna pivots around our recognition of homegrown talent’s growing popularity and appeal, both in India and globally. Known for her eponymous label, Anamika Khanna is well recognised for encapsulating India’s rich craft in global contours. We are excited to partner with Anamika’s AK-OK brand journey right from its early days and present a unique design philosophy to Indian and global consumers".

AK-OK was born at a time when Khanna was going through a deeply personal crisis and the name was taken from a phrase that her sons Viraj and Vishesh always used to tell her, "Don’t worry, everything will be AK-OK".

The label was conceptualised with an attitude of deconstructing everything that was 'meant to be' and accepting what 'could be'. With age and gender-agnostic design philosophy, AK-OK tries to create a distinctly personal take on style and not be dictated by trends.

While the brand originates in India and holds intricate Indian nuances, every collection from AK-OK galvanises design quirks and silhouettes that transcend geographies.

Khanna believes that the partnership with RBL will steer the brand towards being a recognisable new-age brand globally. "It also allows for me to have fun with the brand while exploring boundless future possibilities together,” she said.

(Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AK-OK #Anamika Khanna #fashion brands #Reliance Brands Limited
first published: Dec 20, 2021 07:28 pm

