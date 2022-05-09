English
    Reliance Brands becomes official retailer of Italian luxury brand Tod's in India

    Tod's has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multibrand ecommerce platform Ajio Luxe.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the brand licensing arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on May 9 announced it has entered into a "long-term franchise agreement" with Italian luxury icon Tod's S.p.A to retail the brand in India.

    "With this long-term franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market," according to a press release.

    The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands and "the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence," the statement added.

    Reliance Brands MD Darshan Mehta said the "core values" of Tod's will be upheld in the Indian market. “Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front," he added.

    "A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market," Mehta noted.

    Tod's General Brand Manager Carlo Alberto Beretta said they decided to align with Reliance Brands due to their common vision for the Indian luxury market.

    "We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership." Beretta said.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lifestyle #luxury brands #Reliance Brands #Tod's
    first published: May 9, 2022 04:47 pm
